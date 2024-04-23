Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Elizabeth Cruz

Apr 23, 2024

School: George Washington University
Major: Communications
Year: Senior

Elizabeth Cruz is a midfielder for George Washington University Women’s Soccer. The communications major, who is regularly named on the university’s Dean's List, stands out for her academic and athletic achievements as well as for her community service, according to James Hellekjaer, assistant athletics director of educational support services at George Washington. “She sets a high standard for herself academically and athletically and has made a tremendous impact through her involvement and leadership with Grassroots Health in Washington, D.C., and our surrounding communities,” said Hellekjaer. Cruz is a training fellow with Grassroots Health, an organization that leverages collegiate sports and athletes to advance health equity and re-imagine health education in middle schools. She has logged more than 150 hours with the group and has devoted time to promoting local art and supporting locals in need. 

