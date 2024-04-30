School: Washington State University

Major: Management

Year: Senior



Charlisse Leger-Walker is a guard for Washington State University Women’s Basketball. The management major, who spends time visiting and helping at local schools and food pantries, has earned recognition to the 2022- 23 CSC Academic All-American Second Team, 2022-23 CoSIDA Academic All- District, 2021-22 CoSIDA Academic All-District, and the 2022 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll. “Charlisse Leger Walker is the most well-rounded and impactful student-athlete I have ever coached,” said Mary Camille ‘Kamie’ Ethridge, head coach of women’s basketball at Washington State. “She is a brilliant student, elite competitor and exceptional teammate and leader. The legacy Charlisse has left at Washington State makes her a worthy candidate for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award.”