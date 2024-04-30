Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Charlisse Leger-Walker

Apr 30, 2024

School: Washington State University 
Major: Management
Year: Senior

Charlisse Leger-Walker is a guard for Washington State University Women’s Basketball. The management major, who spends time visiting and helping at local schools and food pantries, has earned recognition to the 2022- 23 CSC Academic All-American Second Team, 2022-23 CoSIDA Academic All- District, 2021-22 CoSIDA Academic All-District, and the 2022 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll. “Charlisse Leger Walker is the most well-rounded and impactful student-athlete I have ever coached,” said Mary Camille ‘Kamie’ Ethridge, head coach of women’s basketball at Washington State. “She is a brilliant student, elite competitor and exceptional teammate and leader. The legacy Charlisse has left at Washington State makes her a worthy candidate for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award.” 

Read Next
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
April 30, 2024
Suggested for You
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Natasha Kim
Female Sport Finalists
Natasha Kim
Morett Salas Ana
Female Sport Finalists
Ana Morett
Gabi Albiero
Female Sport Finalists
Gabi Albiero
Related Stories
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Natasha Kim
Female Sport Finalists
Natasha Kim
Morett Salas Ana
Female Sport Finalists
Ana Morett
Gabi Albiero
Female Sport Finalists
Gabi Albiero
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Chair Of The H. Milton Stewart School Of Industrail & Systems Engineering Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Library Manager
Tarrant County College District
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics