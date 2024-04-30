School: Arizona State University

Major: Liberal Studies

Year: Senior



Arizona State University wrestler Jacori Teemer devotes his down time to volunteerism at the local children’s hospital, in local elementary schools, and for charities that address food insecurity. The well-rounded Teemer has evolved as a student-athlete, according to Denzel Burrell, associate director of the Office of Student-Athlete Development at Arizona State. “His first two years were split between academic and athletic efforts, but after earning his bachelor’s degree, he made the push to go for his master’s and is currently pursuing his M.A. in organizational leadership and aiming to complete it in three semesters,” said Burrell. “Jacori is extremely dedicated and also does well to hold teammates accountable as he tried to achieve his goals on the mats and in the classroom.”