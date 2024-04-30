School: Rutgers University

Major: Information Technology and Informatics

Year: Senior



“Clifford Omoruyi has become one of the best Scarlet Knight centers of all-time, and that’s on and off the court,” said Steve Pikiell, head coach of men’s basketball at Rutgers University - New Brunswick. “In 32 years of coaching, he’s one of the best students I have ever coached and is graduating with a degree in information technology and informatics, the first member of his family to do so.” Omoruyi achieved the Dean's List each semester at Rutgers. He also devotes several hours to community service, including working with autistic youth on the weekends. Pikiell expects Omoruyi will be a top-20 scorer in school history and top-five in rebounds and blocked shots. “There aren't going to be any more four-year guys in college basketball,” Pikiell said. “The fact that he stayed and continued to do what he does for our university, I couldn't be more thankful to have coached him.”