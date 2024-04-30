Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Clifford Omoruyi

Apr 30, 2024

School: Rutgers University
Major: Information Technology and Informatics
Year: Senior

Clifford Omoruyi has become one of the best Scarlet Knight centers of all-time, and that’s on and off the court,” said Steve Pikiell, head coach of men’s basketball at Rutgers University - New Brunswick. “In 32 years of coaching, he’s one of the best students I have ever coached and is graduating with a degree in information technology and informatics, the first member of his family to do so.” Omoruyi achieved the Dean's List each semester at Rutgers. He also devotes several hours to community service, including working with autistic youth on the weekends. Pikiell expects Omoruyi will be a top-20 scorer in school history and top-five in rebounds and blocked shots. “There aren't going to be any more four-year guys in college basketball,” Pikiell said. “The fact that he stayed and continued to do what he does for our university, I couldn't be more thankful to have coached him.” 

Read Next
Jacori Teemer
Male Sport Finalists
Jacori Teemer
April 30, 2024
Suggested for You
Jacori Teemer
Male Sport Finalists
Jacori Teemer
Myles Collins
Male Sport Finalists
Myles Collins
Chase Griffin
Male Sport Finalists
Chase Griffin
Jackie Azevedo
Male Sport Finalists
Jaqueline Azevedo
Related Stories
Jacori Teemer
Male Sport Finalists
Jacori Teemer
Myles Collins
Male Sport Finalists
Myles Collins
Chase Griffin
Male Sport Finalists
Chase Griffin
Jackie Azevedo
Male Sport Finalists
Jaqueline Azevedo
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director - HR Operations
Tarrant County College District
Tenure-track Indigenous Business Scholar
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics