As a defensive lineman for the Louisville Cardinals, Ashton Gillotte has garnered recognition with his selection to the 2023 First Team CSC Academic All-American, and he was No. 78 in company with the 2023 ESPN Top 100 Players, among other honors. The communication major has been named to the Academic All-American, First Team; the All-ACC Academic Team; the ACC Honor Roll; and the Dean's List. Gillotte’s success and accolades on the field are rivaled by his early graduation with honors as well as his commitment to helping in the community, according to Caroline Crafton, the associate director of academic services for Louisville Athletics. “Ashton is an exceptional student-athlete because, since his arrival at the University of Louisville, he has consistently held himself to a high standard on and off the field, demonstrated an unwavering determination to find ways to improve himself,” explained Crafton, “and through his leadership, encourages his peers to do the same.”