Community Counts, Female Sport Scholar of the Year

Throughout her time at the University of Oregon (UO), 2025 Arthur Ashe Jr. Female Sports Scholar Jaida Ross was always interested in bringing her best to the track and field team. In her final competition, the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, she was vital to the Ducks securing the Division I women’s title.



“Jaida has been a joy to train; she’s always had a great attitude…and she’s willing to work hard, no matter what she does,” says Brian Blutreich, UO assistant coach. “[At indoor nationals] she was a little disappointed she didn’t win the individual title, but she came in second and helped our team win a national title.”



Ross grew up in Oregon as a Ducks fan. She wore the university’s colors, green and yellow, attended UO soccer games and watched UO football. The university felt like home, making it the perfect place to spend her collegiate career. In addition to her desire to excel as a thrower, she was determined to achieve in the classroom. En route to earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology (3.66 GPA) and a Master of Education in prevention science (4.09 GPA) she earned All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), made the UO dean’s list and the Pac-12 academic honor roll and was named Academic All-America First Team by the College Sports Communicators.



“Education has never been something I’ve taken for granted, and I’ve always seen it as a way to understand the world around me and to make a difference,” says Ross. “Balancing academics with athletics has definitely been challenging, but I’ve learned how to stay disciplined, manage my time and stay focused on my goals. I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished and grateful for the support system that has helped me both in the classroom and on the track.”



Her skills as a thrower excelled under Blutreich’s coaching, and in 2024 she was the Pac-12 Champion in both shot put and discus, NCAA Champion in shot put and USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year. Last summer she competed in the shot put at the Olympic Games in Paris. Her fourth-place finish was the highest for an American.

Ross’ eighth grade basketball coach, Piet Voskes, who also coached track and field, directed her to throwing. Once she tried it the sport felt natural. Last year, Voskes attended the Olympic Trials and saw Ross earn her spot on the U.S. team. “A dream I had shared with him from the very beginning,” she says.

In the future, she looks forward to putting her degrees to work. The goal of the prevention science program is to research and explore ways to prevent social issues such as health problems, substance abuse, violence and racism and help people, especially children, live healthier, safer lives.



Ross’ care and concern for future generations has been evident in her extensive community outreach work. She volunteered as part of the Healthy Moves Physical Education program at Two Rivers Elementary School and Page Elementary School in Eugene, OR. She participated in Team IMPACT, a non-profit organization that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams. Ross was also a volunteer assistant track and field coach at Sheldon High School.



“One of the things I’ve loved most is getting the chance to speak at elementary schools and connect with younger students,” Ross says. “I want them to see what’s possible and know they’re capable of big things.”

“One of the things I’ve loved most is getting the chance to speak at elementary schools and connect with younger students,” Ross says. “I want them to see what’s possible and know they’re capable of big things.”



Dr. Jennie Leander, UO director of services for student athletes and associate athletic director, says Ross was a stellar student.



“Jaida is someone who shows up for her team, for her community and for her school,” says Leander. “She lifts everybody up that’s around her.” With her master’s program completed and her collegiate eligibility done, Ross is now making her way in professional track and field. Her experiences as a student-athlete have shown her that she has the discipline and motivation to succeed. “I’ve built a strong foundation, and now it’s about learning how to apply those tools in new ways,” Ross says.



