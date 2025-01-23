Title: Assistant Professor, Women’s Health Occupational Therapist, University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, Miami, FL

Tenured: No

Age: 37

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Stonybrook University; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine; Doctor of Philosophy in Neuro-Nutrition Specialty , University of New Hampshire; Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Chatham University

Career mentors: Dr. Marcia Hamilton,University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences; Dr. Djora Soetman, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Words of wisdom/advice for new faculty: “Always strive to see the bigger picture—how your teaching, research, and advocacy can ripple outward to impact lives.”







Dr. Sabina Khan always knew she wanted to work in rehabilitation, inspired from a young age by family members whose recoveries were transformed through effective rehab. But it was the birth of her first child that ignited her passion for women’s health within the field, leading her to focus on addressing critical gaps in maternal care.

“My personal experience was a major factor in inspiring me to focus specifically on women’s health within rehabilitation,” says Khan. “There are significant gaps in care where women aren’t receiving the services they need, especially immediately after childbirth.”

Khan is a licensed occupational therapist specializing in women’s health, with over 13 years of experience addressing critical gaps in rehabilitation and healthcare equity for women. Her work focuses on underserved communities, particularly pregnant and postpartum teenagers, including young women of color navigating the complexities of adolescence alongside the demands of motherhood. Khan’s mission is to empower these women by building life skills, supporting their education, and creating opportunities for better futures for them and their children.

Khan’s research combines quantitative and qualitative methods to optimize care for vulnerable populations. As a professor, she prepares health science students to address systemic inequities through empathy, understanding occupational injustices, and recognizing how power dynamics shape healthcare outcomes.

“I wanted to become a professor to prepare students to address the intersection of advocacy and healthcare, that is what inspired me to pursue a career in academia,” says Khan. ”I wanted my classes to be a space where future healthcare practitioners could deeply engage with the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, such as pregnant and postpartum women of color, who often encounter systemic barriers and inequities in care. By introducing concepts like occupational injustice—the ways in which systemic factors limit individuals’ ability to engage in meaningful activities.”

She says that she aims to help students recognize how power, equity, and inclusion shape healthcare outcomes.

“I believe there’s a significant need for more advocacy and providers in rehabilitation services, particularly in occupational and physical therapy, for postpartum women,” says Khan. “They often leave the hospital without a rehabilitation evaluation to determine if further support is needed.”

After discharge, she says that these women are expected to care for their newborns while navigating symptoms or complications alone, as their first postpartum healthcare visit is typically weeks away. “This gap highlights the need for more research in postpartum rehabilitation, particularly in occupational therapy, to ensure women receive the care they deserve,” says Khan. “This lack of research is part of why I have dedicated my work to advancing knowledge and advocacy in this area,” Khan says.

She also takes pride in two key accomplishments that reflect her dedication to advancing women’s health. She provides pro bono services to pregnant and postpartum teenagers, particularly girls of color, reflecting on a moment in her career where her work truly made a difference.

Khan is also set to release Occupational Therapy and Women’s Health: A Practitioner’s Guide, the first comprehensive textbook on women’s health in occupational therapy, a groundbreaking resource for practitioners and students. The textbook covers a wide range of topics, including neurological health, cardiac rehab, obstetrics, gynecology, and autoimmune conditions, filling a critical gap in the profession and equipping others to specialize in women’s health care.

Dr. Arlenys Loffredo at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, says that Khan’s commitment and abilities are what set her apart from many in her field.

“Very few people can navigate the balance of research, academia, and furthering her own education, while being the epitome of what an occupational therapist should be - holistic, genuine, kind, and always helping others,” says Loffredo.

Khan says that she wants to see an increase in the number of rehabilitation practitioners specializing in women’s health to address critical gaps in care. She encourages emerging healthcare professionals to embrace advocacy.

“Never underestimate the power of standing up for underserved populations,” she says. “It’s often the quiet, consistent advocacy that creates the most lasting impact and remember as educators and as researchers, we have the privilege and responsibility to model inclusivity and compassion in every interaction.”

