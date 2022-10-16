Dr. Xiaoming Xi

Oct 16, 2022

Xi Xiaoming
Title: Senior Director Center for English Language Learning and Assessment, Educational Testing Service

Xi leads research to advance English language learning and assessment for learners worldwide, and research that supports English language assessments such as the TOEFL. She publishes extensively on validity and fairness issues in the broader context of test use, test validation methods and automated scoring of speech. Xi won the 2005 International Language Testing Association (ILTA) Best Language Testing Paper Award and serves on the editorial boards of Language Testing and Language Assessment Quarterly. She received a Ph.D. in second/foreign language assessment from the University of California, Los Angeles.


Related Stories
Higginbotham Evelyn
2015
Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham
Hobxy Caroline
2015
Dr. Caroline M. Hoxby
Scott Wendy
2015
Wendy B. Scott
Griffin Farah Jasmine
2015
Dr. Farah Jasmine Griffin
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Professor of Practice in Production
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More