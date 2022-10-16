Dr. Xiaoming Xi



Title: Senior Director Center for English Language Learning and Assessment, Educational Testing Service

Xi leads research to advance English language learning and assessment for learners worldwide, and research that supports English language assessments such as the TOEFL. She publishes extensively on validity and fairness issues in the broader context of test use, test validation methods and automated scoring of speech. Xi won the 2005 International Language Testing Association (ILTA) Best Language Testing Paper Award and serves on the editorial boards of Language Testing and Language Assessment Quarterly. She received a Ph.D. in second/foreign language assessment from the University of California, Los Angeles.



