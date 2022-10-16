Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham

Oct 16, 2022

Higginbotham Evelyn
Title: Victor S. Thomas Professor of History and of African and African American Studies Harvard University

Higginbotham was chair of Harvard University’s Department of African and African American Studies from 2006 to 2013. In 2013, she was presented with the the James W.C. Pennington Award from the University of Heidelberg Faculty of Theology and Heidelberg Center for American Studies. The Duke University School of Law invited Higginbotham to be the inaugural John Hope Franklin Professor of American Legal History, and she held this position for the academic year 2010-11. Before coming to Harvard in 1993, she taught full time at Dartmouth, the University of Maryland, College Park and the University of Pennsylvania.


