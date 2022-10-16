Michelle Alexander

Oct 16, 2022

Title: Associate Professor of Law Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

Alexander is a civil rights lawyer, legal scholar and writer. She’s a 2005 winner of a Soros Justice Fellowship, which supported the writing of The New Jim Crow, a scholarly examination of mass incarceration in the United States. She holds a dual appointment at the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity and the Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University. One of her passions is exposing and challenging racial bias in the criminal justice system.


