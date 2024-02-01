Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

AAC&U Project to Assist 12 Campuses with Equity-Center Curriculum Design

Johnny Jackson
Feb 1, 2024

A dozen higher education institutions have been selected to participate in the Equitable and Inclusive Curriculum-to-Career Models Project, according to the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U).

The two-year project — supported by a grant from Lumina Foundation — builds on campus work initiated through AAC&U’s Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute. It is expected to assist campuses in designing and implementing equity-centered curricular models that connect student learning to career exploration, development of professional purpose, and acquisition of transferrable skills.

Dr. Lynn PasquerellaDr. Lynn Pasquerella“We are grateful to Lumina Foundation for recognizing the essential need to support faculty in identifying authentic connections between curricular goals and career preparation,” said AAC&U President Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. “This work is necessary for advancing higher education, student success, and our economy.”

Ashley Finley, vice president for research and senior advisor to the president, will serve as project director.

Institutions selected for the project are Clark University, Dallas College, Gallaudet University, Lorain Community College, Loyola University Maryland, Michigan State University, Scott College, St. Edward’s University, and St. Mary's College of California. The University of Alaska Anchorage, the University of Colorado, and the University of Washington round out the project participants.

While the campus models developed through the project will be embedded in curricula, the implementation strategies will be designed to foster collaboration among multiple stakeholders, including faculty, career center directors, administrators, and industry leaders.

Working in communities of practice, campus teams will utilize specific levers of institutional change, such as holistic advising, work-integrated pedagogies, and digital credentials and resources, to guide implementation strategies.

A central goal of the resulting curriculum-to-career models will be to advance equity within student outcomes, evaluation, professional learning, and partnerships.

Suggested for You
Dr. Tia McNair
Best Practices
Association Expands ‘Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus’ Effort
Dr. Paula O’Loughlin
Best Practices
Setting the Benchmark for Success: Meet the Only Institution To Earn at Least a B on All Four DOIT Pillars
Related Stories
Dr. Tia McNair
Best Practices
Association Expands ‘Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus’ Effort
Uncf Offices Header 1920x777
Best Practices
UNCF Launches Institute to Train Fundraising Professionals Working With BIPOC Communities
Dr. Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College
Best Practices
Dougherty Family College’s Investment in Student Success Pays Off
Sharif El-Mekki
Best Practices
Education Leaders and Researchers Discuss Strategies to Better Recruit and Retain Educators of Color
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director, Black Student Services
LMU
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Baker College System
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers