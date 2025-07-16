Americans' Confidence in Higher Education Shows First Uptick in a Decade

After nearly a decade of declining trust, Americans' confidence in higher education has finally shown signs of recovery, according to new data from a Lumina Foundation-Gallup survey released this week.

The survey found that 42% of Americans now say they have "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education, marking a six-percentage-point increase from 36% recorded in each of the past two years. Simultaneously, the share of Americans with little or no confidence dropped from 32% to 23%.

"This represents the first time Gallup has measured an increase in confidence in its decade-long trend," the report states, though confidence levels remain well below the 57% majority recorded when Gallup first began tracking this metric in 2015.

The telephone survey, conducted June 2-26 with 1,402 U.S. adults, included larger samples of Black and Hispanic Americans to ensure robust representation. Notably, confidence among these communities exceeded the national average, with 49% of Black Americans and 50% of Hispanic Americans expressing high confidence in higher education.

The uptick in confidence spans multiple demographic groups, suggesting broad-based improvement in higher education's public image. College graduates showed a six-percentage-point increase to 48%, while those without four-year degrees saw an even larger seven-point jump to 40%.

Perhaps most significantly, the survey revealed increased confidence across party lines. Democrats registered a five-point increase to 61%, while independents and Republicans each saw six-point gains, reaching 41% and 26% respectively. The report notes that Republicans had driven much of the decade-long decline in higher education confidence.

"Most of the decline in higher education confidence over the past decade had occurred among Republicans," the survey findings indicate, making the cross-party gains particularly noteworthy for institutional leaders.

A companion web survey using the Gallup Panel provided deeper insights into Americans' views of different types of institutions. The data revealed that Americans express greater confidence in two-year colleges (56%) than in four-year institutions (44%), though both saw significant year-over-year increases.

Four-year colleges experienced an 11-percentage-point boost, with gains of approximately 10 points across all party groups. However, substantial partisan gaps persist: 66% of Democrats, 40% of independents, and 26% of Republicans express confidence in four-year colleges.

Two-year institutions saw more modest but notable growth, with Republicans showing the largest increase at 12 percentage points. The partisan divide is narrower for community colleges, largely because Republicans and independents express significantly more confidence in two-year than four-year institutions.

Americans who expressed confidence in higher education cited several key factors, with some showing notable changes from previous years. The percentage mentioning innovations stemming from higher education more than doubled to 12%, up from 5% last year. Similarly, 14% now say U.S. colleges are among the world's best, double the previous year's figure.

However, fewer Americans cited employment opportunities for graduates as a confidence driver, dropping to 16% from 24% the previous year.

Those lacking confidence in higher education continue to cite political stances and agendas as their primary concern, with 38% mentioning this factor compared to 28% last year. Critics also increasingly point to institutional management issues, with 12% citing problems with how colleges are run, up from just 3% previously.

Interestingly, concerns about college costs—while still significant—decreased as a primary criticism, dropping to 24% from 35% the previous year.

Despite confidence challenges, Americans continue to recognize higher education's broader value. Three-quarters agree that higher education drives innovation and discovery, while 69% credit it with improving job prospects and career advancement. Additionally, 66% believe it promotes higher household incomes.

The survey revealed one area of skepticism: only 45% agree that higher education fosters tolerance and compassion, with 37% disagreeing.

For higher education leaders, the data suggests several paths toward rebuilding public trust. When asked what would increase their confidence, Americans prioritized practical career preparation, lower costs, and elimination of perceived political bias from classrooms.

The modest recovery in confidence comes at a critical time for higher education institutions facing enrollment challenges, funding pressures, and ongoing debates about their role in society. While the uptick represents progress, the sector remains well below historical confidence levels, with significant work ahead to restore public trust.

The Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2025 State of Higher Education Study provides a comprehensive look at American attitudes toward postsecondary education during a period of significant institutional and social change.