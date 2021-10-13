1.3M Grant to Support Asian American Students at Northern Virginia Community College

Oct 13, 2021

A $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will help Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) launch its new Asian Pacific Pedagogy for Equity, Achievement and Learning (APPEAL) program, intended to improve success in foundational Math and English courses as well as student retention and degree completion.

Students G58bcf0a0c 1920The APPEAL program will use culturally responsive pedagogy and provide tutoring, mentorship and community building through a to-be-established Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPI) Intercultural Learning Center. The center will be on NOVA's Annandale campus in Fairfax County, Virginia, which is home to the nation's 7th largest population of Asian Americans.

“Excellence in instruction and equity in opportunity are core tenets of our work at NOVA and we are proud to announce a new way to support our AANAPI students,” said Dr. Anne M. Kress, president of NOVA. “We are grateful to the US Department of Education for funding this exciting, innovative program.”

A minority-serving institution, NOVA was one of 13 institutions to receive the grant which is part of the Education Department's Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions Program.


Related Stories
widener (1)
Asian American Pacific Islander
Report: “No Strong Evidence” of Admission Discrimination of Asian American Applicants at Selective Institutions
Emil_Photo–again_edited
Asian American Pacific Islander
Where Black History and Asian American History Meet: June 19th
sc
Asian American Pacific Islander
Supreme Court Seeks Biden Administration’s Advice on Harvard Case
101212_Emil_Guillermo
Asian American Pacific Islander
Not Yet? Harvard Case Not Enough To End Affirmative Action.
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate Director, Advising & Stud Services
Boston College Law School
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
University of Portland
Hist of African migration to N America
The Ohio State University
AVP Of Student Development & Dean Of Students
SUNY Broome Community College
Distinguished Fellow & Asst. Professor
Georgetown University
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Promoting Diversity in Higher Education with Dr. Katrice Albert, University of Kentucky’s new Vice President for Institutional Diversity
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More