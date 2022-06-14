Biden Signs Bill to Study Potential Creation of National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 14, 2022

President Joe Biden signed into law Monday the Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act. The bill had passed with unanimous consent in both chambers of U.S. Congress.John C. YangJohn C. Yang

“The signing of this legislation into law is an important and foundational step towards public recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history and culture,” said John C. Yang, president and executive director of non-profit Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC). “It is long overdue for our histories and contributions to be seen, preserved, and celebrated as an integral part of U.S. history.”

Yang thanked Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) for their efforts to bring the bill to passage.

“The rise of anti-Asian hate in the past two years have clearly demonstrated the harmful impact of biases and prejudice on our communities’ well-being, with many who have faced hate, harassment, and violence,” Yang wrote. “As our nation reckons with the senseless attacks and hate rooted in systemic racism that continues to harm all communities of color, establishing a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture would help ensure that the histories and knowledge of our communities are recognized and provide invaluable resources for Americans—including students, teachers, and families—to learn about our communities’ contributions to the U.S. and the challenges that we have faced. It is through education that we can begin to dispel myths and develop a greater understanding of the diverse communities that comprise the fabric of American society.”

A museum of this kind would tell the country that “Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders are just as much part of America as every other community,” Yang wrote.

 

 

 

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2021 07 09 At 4 37 22 Pm 700x732
Asian American Pacific Islander
AANAPISIs - The Small MSI Designation with Big Impact
Aapi Photo
Asian American Pacific Islander
How Institutions Can Improve AAPI Students' Mental Health
Dr. Melissa Borja
Asian American Pacific Islander
At the University of Michigan, Mapping Software Reveals Prevalence of Anti-AAPI Hate
Students G58bcf0a0c 1920
Asian American Pacific Islander
1.3M Grant to Support Asian American Students at Northern Virginia Community College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Learning & Development Coordinator
University of Maryland Libraries
Art Program Positions
Coker University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
System Specialist
Lebanon Valley College
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Premium Employers
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More