Rutgers University Unions Go on Strike After Year of Failed Contract Negotiations

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 10, 2023

Three unions representing approximately 9,000 Rutgers University faculty and staff went on strike Apr. 10, following nearly a year of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CNN reported.Rutgers University

This was the first educator strike in Rutgers history, according to the unions. Members of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, and AAUP-BHSNJ picketed on the New Jersey school’s three main campuses in New Brunswick, Newark, and Camden, demanding improvements such as salary increases, improved job security for adjunct faculty, and funding for graduate students, union representatives said.

“Those closest to our learning and to the university’s mission to teaching, research and service deserve more than to merely be surviving and scraping by,” Rutgers masters student Michelle O’Malley said at a Apr. 9 virtual town hall.

It is unclear how long the strike will go on. Rutgers said it may seek a court injunction to end it but union leaders have pushed back against claims questioning the legality of the strike.

“For the past several weeks, negotiations have been constant and continuous,” said Rutgers President Dr. Jonathan Holloway. “Significant and substantial progress has been made, as I have noted, and I believe that there are only a few outstanding issues. We will, of course, negotiate for as long as it takes to reach agreements and will not engage in personal attacks or misinformation.”

However, the unions are claiming Rutgers has not met central demands.

“After sitting at the bargaining table for 10 months trying to win what we believe to be fair and reasonable things, like fair pay, job security, and access to affordable health care, and getting virtually nowhere on these core demands, we had no choice but to vote to strike,” Dr. Amy Higer, president of the Adjunct Faculty Union, said in a statement.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged university and union bargaining committee representatives to meet in his office Monday, according to a statement.

 

Related Stories
Richard Corcoran
Faculty & Staff Issues
New College of Florida Interim President Richard Corcoran Asks Seven Faculty to Withdraw Tenure Applications
Chicago State University
Faculty & Staff Issues
Chicago State University Faculty Walk Out After Months of Failed Negotiations
U Mich Geo Strike
Faculty & Staff Issues
UMich Graduate Employee Union Goes on Strike After Months of Negotiations
Download (1)
Faculty & Staff Issues
Report Shows Shift Away from Tenured Faculty in the U.S. Workforce
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Coordinator of Veteran Services
Harper College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Health Science Adjunct-KHS
Virginia Commonwealth University
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Clinical Mental Health Counselor
Tompkins Cortland Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Recipient of the 2023 Diverse Champions Award
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More