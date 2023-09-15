Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Ohio State Faculty Criticize New Free Speech Policy and Reporting System

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 15, 2023

Faculty at The Ohio State University (OSU) are criticizing the school’s recent free speech policy changes, citing negative effects to classroom dynamics, The Lantern reported.Ohio State

The “Campus Free Speech Policy” – implemented in May – included an anonymous reporting system for free speech violations done by school employees. But some faculty have viewed the mechanism as being open to dubious claims.

“If we want to make a classroom essentially a safe space for free and open debate where people can feel comfortable to put forth perspectives that they maybe haven’t fully thought out, the notion that those ideas can be reported without context or much evidence works against the notion of free and open expression in the classroom,” said Dr. William Eveland, a professor of communication at OSU.

Eveland worried that the policy may lead to challenging students’ opinions for educational purposes being misconstrued as censorship.

Surveys from other schools have found that the largest barrier to campus free speech was self-censorship rooted in student fears of judgement. However, a policy can’t change that, Eveland said.

“It’s just the nature of the human condition that people who express especially extreme minority opinions oftentimes face social consequences independent of what the formal rules of a classroom, or a university or a country may be,” he said.

Related Stories
U Colorado Boulder
Faculty & Staff Issues
Faculty and Staff at University of Colorado Boulder Walk Out, Demand Higher Wages and Better Conditions
Dr. Andy Brantley
Faculty & Staff Issues
Survey: Voluntary Turnover in Higher Ed Workforce Increasing
Reedley College
Faculty & Staff Issues
California Community College Professors Sue, Alleging New DEI Rules Violate First Amendment
Howard Community College
Faculty & Staff Issues
Two Maryland Community College Faculty Unions Recognized
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Student Worker - All Departments
Kentucky Community and Technical College System
Faculty Position - Adult Health Nursing
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Special Collections Office Coordinator
Princeton University
Baker College System
Community College of Baltimore County
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers