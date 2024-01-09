CSU to Increase Salary Pay 5 Percent

The California State University (CSU) announced it will provide all instructional faculty, librarians, counselors, and coaches with a 5% general salary increase.

The measure means that CSU and the California Faculty Association (CFA) have concluded the last step in the collective bargaining impasse procedure – the “factfinding” process. The pay increase, effective Jan. 31, is consistent with agreements the CSU has already reached with five of its labor unions.

“With this action, we will ensure that well-deserved raises get to our faculty members as soon as possible," said Leora Freedman, vice chancellor for human resources. "We have been in the bargaining process for eight months and the CFA has shown no movement, leaving us no other option.

“Our overriding responsibility is to manage a systemwide budget in a fiscally sustainable manner,” Freedman continued. “We are committed to paying fair, competitive salaries and benefits for our hard-working faculty members, who are delivering instruction to our students every day and are the cornerstone of our university system. But we must also operate within our means to protect the long-term success and stability of the university, our students, and our faculty.”

Officials said that, in the absence of a change in bargaining position by CFA, the raise concludes bargaining on the contract reopener. The CSU and CFA can begin successor bargaining on the full contract.