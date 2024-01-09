Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CSU to Increase Salary Pay 5 Percent

Johnny Jackson
Jan 9, 2024

The California State University (CSU) announced it will provide all instructional faculty, librarians, counselors, and coaches with a 5% general salary increase.

Cal State LACal State LAThe measure means that CSU and the California Faculty Association (CFA) have concluded the last step in the collective bargaining impasse procedure – the “factfinding” process. The pay increase, effective Jan. 31, is consistent with agreements the CSU has already reached with five of its labor unions. 

“With this action, we will ensure that well-deserved raises get to our faculty members as soon as possible," said Leora Freedman, vice chancellor for human resources. "We have been in the bargaining process for eight months and the CFA has shown no movement, leaving us no other option.

“Our overriding responsibility is to manage a systemwide budget in a fiscally sustainable manner,” Freedman continued. “We are committed to paying fair, competitive salaries and benefits for our hard-working faculty members, who are delivering instruction to our students every day and are the cornerstone of our university system. But we must also operate within our means to protect the long-term success and stability of the university, our students, and our faculty.”

Officials said that, in the absence of a change in bargaining position by CFA, the raise concludes bargaining on the contract reopener. The CSU and CFA can begin successor bargaining on the full contract.

Suggested for You
A group of tenure and tenure-track faculty members at Michigan State University are seeking union recognition from the Board of Trustees.
Faculty & Staff Issues
Michigan State Tenure Faculty Continue Push for Union Recognition
The American Bar Association has proposed changes to standards to strengthen job protections for untenured law faculty.
Faculty & Staff Issues
ABA Proposes Increased Job Protections for Untenured
Gregory Smith
Faculty & Staff
Smith Named Chancellor at the San Diego Community College District
City College of San Francisco expects to rehire faculty members who were laid off last spring, according to reports.
Faculty & Staff Issues
City College of San Francisco to Rehire Faculty Laid Off Last Spring
Related Stories
A group of tenure and tenure-track faculty members at Michigan State University are seeking union recognition from the Board of Trustees.
Faculty & Staff Issues
Michigan State Tenure Faculty Continue Push for Union Recognition
The American Bar Association has proposed changes to standards to strengthen job protections for untenured law faculty.
Faculty & Staff Issues
ABA Proposes Increased Job Protections for Untenured
Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail
Faculty & Staff Issues
Former SAU President Files EEOC Complaint
Lakeland Community College
Faculty & Staff Issues
Lakeland Community College Cuts Roughly 10% of Workforce to Avoid Financial Issues
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
University of Connecticut
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Community College of Baltimore County
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Baker College System
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers