Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been appointed a Richard L. and Ronay A. Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Lightfoot is Chicago’s first Black woman and first openly gay mayor. She concluded her mayoral tenure May 15. Lightfoot will be a fellow for the fall 2023 term, during which she will teach a course, tentatively titled, “Health Policy and Leadership” in the school’s Department of Health Policy and Management.