Dr. Monica Smith Appointed Associate VP for DEI and Belonging for University of Wisconsin System

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 6, 2023

Dr. Monica Smith will become associate vice president for equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging for the University of Wisconsin system, effective June 12.Dr. Monica SmithDr. Monica Smith

Smith is currently the first vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for Augustana College. Previously, she was director of diversity and inclusion at Elizabethtown College and director of inclusion and diversity at Saint Joseph's University.

“Monica will work closely with university leaders focused on inclusivity and diversity to develop and share best practices to advance our strategic plan, including increasing access to our universities and improving rates of success for historically underserved students; recruiting, developing, and retaining a high-quality and diverse faculty and staff; championing free expression and civil discourse; ensuring that we have an inclusive environment for all of our students; and generating the talent needed for Wisconsin employers to compete in a global economy,” UW System President Jay Rothman wrote.

Dr. Lisa Durant-Jones will become Augustana’s interim vice president for DEI, effective July 31, as Smith transitions to her new role. Smith holds a doctorate in clinical social work and a MSW from the University of Pennsylvania.

 

Read Next
Lori Lightfoot
Faculty & Staff
Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Appointed Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health
June 6, 2023
Related Stories
Lori Lightfoot
Faculty & Staff
Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Appointed Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health
Dr. Leah P. Hollis
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Leah P. Hollis Appointed to Access, Equity, and Inclusion Post at Penn State
Dr. Badia Ahad
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Badia Ahad Named Dean of Oxford College at Emory University
Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young
Faculty & Staff
Texas Southern University President Retires, Two Years After Taking Job
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Development
Tarrant County College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Academic Director And Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor, Project Management
New York University School of Professional Studies
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Faculty Position - Adult Health Nursing
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More