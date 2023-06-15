Dr. Barbara Jones Appointed Dean of the Boston University School of Social Work

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 15, 2023

Dr. Barbara Jones will become dean of the Boston University School of Social Work (BUSSW), effective Aug. 1. She will also be a tenured professor in BUSSW’s department of clinical practice.Dr. Barbara JonesDr. Barbara Jones

Jones has served as the Lockhart Memorial Professor in Direct Social Work Practice, founding director of the Institute for Collaborative Health Research and Practice, and associate dean for health affairs at the University of Texas at Austin’s Steve Hicks School of Social Work. She is also the inaugural chair of the Department of Health Social Work at UT Austin’s Dell Medical School.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to work collaboratively toward the school’s vision to advance a just and compassionate society, dismantle injustice of all kinds, promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and liberate possibilities,” Jones said. “I will dedicate myself to further BUSSW’s impressive national and global leadership and innovation in social work education, research, and practice.”

A renowned psychosocial oncology and palliative care scholar, Jones’s research centers on care for children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer and their families.

She was given the Association of Pediatric Oncology Social Workers Social Worker of the Year award; inducted into the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare in 2020; elected to the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare Board in 2022, and become the first social worker to receive the American Cancer Society’s Pathfinder in Palliative Care Award in 2022.

Jones holds a Ph.D. and MSW in social welfare from the University at Albany.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Derrick Brooms
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Derrick Brooms Appointed Executive Director of the Black Men’s Research Institute at Morehouse College
Dr. Dwight A. McBride
Faculty & Staff
McBride First Gerald Early Distinguished Professor at Washington University in St. Louis
Lori Lightfoot
Faculty & Staff
Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Appointed Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health
Dr. Monica Smith
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Monica Smith Appointed Associate VP for DEI and Belonging for University of Wisconsin System
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President, Student Services, Diversity & Inclusion
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Health Psychologist - OB/GYN and Women's Health Specialty
University of Kansas Medical Center
Resident Librarian (Two Positions)
American University Library
Salisbury University
College of Southern Maryland
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Model Minority Myth with Dr. Sumun L. Pendakur
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More