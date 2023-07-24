University of Michigan Faculty Senate Approved to Expand by 2,800 Members

The University of Michigan’s Faculty Senate has been approved to expand by 2,800 members, MLive reported.

UMich’s Board of Regents unanimously approved the expansion Jul. 20.

2,800 more voices will be added to the Senate’s current approximate 4,300. Members voted 1,082 for and 567 against.

This expansion adds clinical professors, archivists, curators, and certain lecturers to the representative wing of UMich’s faculty governance system, said Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Tom Braun.

“All of these people can vote,” Braun said. “The challenge going forward will be managing all of these voices. We agree on most things, but we’re going to diverge on some issues at some point.”

It also adds three members to the Senate Assembly.