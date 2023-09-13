Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes Appointed President of California State University, Los Angeles

Walter Hudson
Sep 13, 2023


Dr. Berencea Johnson Eanes has been named the next president of California State University, Los Angeles. Eanes currently serves as president of York College, City University of New York.  

“I am honored to join this outstanding university and its vibrant and diverse campus community,” Eanes said. "I look forward to engaging and collaborating with Cal State LA’s talented students, staff and faculty to continue the institution’s journey to new heights in student success, research, scholarship and creative activity, and community engagement.” Dr. Berenecea Johnson EanesDr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes

Eanes will become the university's first woman president.

“A champion of diversity, equity and inclusion, Dr. Eanes is the ideal person to lead Cal State LA and continue to drive its powerful engine of social mobility,” said CSU Trustee Jack B. Clarke, Jr., chair of the Cal State LA Presidential Search Committee. “Her leadership experience and stalwart commitment to student success will serve the university and its diverse community well.”

Eanes has served as president of York College since 2020 following a one-year interim appointment. 

Her appointment as president of Cal State LA marks a return to the CSU for Eanes, who previously served as vice president for Student Affairs at California State University, Fullerton (2012 to 2019), where she delivered leadership and oversight for myriad student success programs, as well as new campus infrastructure and the university’s strategic plan. In 2018, Eanes received the CSU’s Wang Family Excellence Award for achieving transformative results in her role as a member of the CSUF president’s cabinet and as vice president.

Eanes earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from Dillard University, a master’s in social work from Boston University and her doctorate in social work from Clark Atlanta University.

