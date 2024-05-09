Philley to Become the Next UT Tyler President

Dr. Julie V. Philley has been named president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

Philley, who succeeds Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, serves as the university’s executive vice president for health affairs and vice provost and is a board-certified physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

“I am grateful for so many experiences provided to me at UT Tyler that offered a valuable understanding of the complexities of higher education and health care, and I am eager to work in this new capacity with my colleagues and throughout the community to make UT Tyler the best it can be,” said Philley. “I thank Chairman Eltife, the regents and Chancellor Milliken for their confidence in me and for their ongoing and significant investments that continue to propel UT Tyler forward.”

Philley is credited with playing a front-line role in helping build UT Tyler’s health enterprise to what it is.

“I’ve witnessed her impact over the past twelve years, and we are confident she is ready to grow UT Tyler as a premier academic and health institution,” said UT Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife.

Philley returned to East Texas in 2012 as an assistant professor of medicine at UT Health Tyler, where she continued research efforts in nontuberculous mycobacterial disease and bronchiectasis.

She played an instrumental role in launching the UT Tyler School of Medicine, the UT System’s seventh medical school. She has served as UTT’s executive vice president for health affairs since UT Tyler and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler merged to create a single, integrated university in 2021, and added the role of vice provost in 2022.

Previously, she was chair of the Department of Medicine and professor of medicine at the UT Health Science Center at Tyler. In 2020, she was named as a board member of the East Texas Medical Center Foundation.

Philley holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University and studied medicine at UT Health Houston’s McGovern Medical School, completing an internal medicine residency program at Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital and a fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas.