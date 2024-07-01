Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Littles Gets Dean Appointment in Florida State’s College of Medicine

Johnny Jackson
Jul 1, 2024

Dr. Alma Littles has been appointed dean of the College of Medicine at Florida State University.

“When I first saw the College of Medicine mission statement, it resonated with me,” Littles said. “The college’s priorities and my goals as a physician mirror each other,” said Littles, who replaces Dr. John P. Fogarty, who retired in 2023.

Dr. Alma LittlesDr. Alma Littles“Growing up in a rural and underserved community stimulated my interest in investing my talents toward helping people whose health care needs are not easily met,” she said. “The college has remained dedicated in training physicians who can help to meet those needs.”

Littles, who has served as interim dean since February 2023, served as a senior associate dean for medical education and academic affairs for nearly 20 years. As dean, she will oversee a college with a robust research and teaching portfolio spanning nine regional campuses and training sites for third and fourth-year medical and physician assistant students.

“I see teaching and mentoring as an essential part of being a physician,” said Littles. “New doctors and physician assistants have so much to learn. Along with hours of study and practice, they need experienced practitioners to guide them on their journey. My own mentors were instrumental in helping me become a successful physician, and it is gratifying to pay it forward to the next generation.”

Littles earned her medical degree from University of Florida College of Medicine and completed the Tallahassee Memorial Family Practice Residency Program.

“Dr. Littles’ dedication to Florida State University and to the people of Florida has made a profound impact on the health and well-being of thousands of people,” said Florida State University Provost Dr. Jim Clark.

“Her career exemplifies the mission of the FSU College of Medicine to practice patient-centered health care, advance medical knowledge, and bring high-quality care where it is most needed,” he continued. “Dr. Littles has provided outstanding leadership as the interim dean, and I have heard from an impressive number of health care leaders across the state that they looked forward to her appointment to permanent Dean. That day has arrived.”

