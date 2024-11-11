Remembering Dr. Willis Braswell Sheftall Jr.





Dr. Willis Braswell Sheftall Jr., a pioneering educator who served for more than a decade as provost of his alma mater, Morehouse College, and later acting president, died last week at the age of 80.

Born in in Macon, Georgia, Sheftall became known as an economist with a particular interest in the economics of higher education, local public finance, and U.S. Economic History. From 1999 to 2013, he was the chief academic officer at Morehouse and served as acting president in 2013.

A longtime member of the faculty at Morehouse, he also held teaching stints at Alabama State University, Georgia State University and was chair of the economic department and dean of the School of Business at Hampton University in the early 1980s.