Building a Foundation that Positively Impacts Los Angeles

Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes is focused on meaningful conversations that lead her institution forward.

For the past 18 years of her distinguished career in higher education, Eanes has worked at public institutions. After more than four years as president of York College, City University of New York, in January 2024 she became the ninth president of California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA), the first woman to serve in the position.

“I very much think it has been invigorating for me over the years to see the data-driven decisions that lead us to doing things with our students that are amazing,” she says. “Although public higher education can be challenging, it is gratifying, rewarding and impactful in ways that are measurable and not measurable.”

Having served as vice president for student affairs at Cal State, Fullerton, from 2012–19, Eanes was familiar with the Cal State system. Her inspiration to take on the presidency of Cal State LA was fueled by its mission of fortifying the workforce of California, serving students who are first-generation, low-income and from underrepresented groups, having stellar faculty and committing to the student experience.

“The campus itself has a rich history in the community of East Los Angeles and is an anchor institution for that community,” Eanes says.

The California State University system is piloting direct admissions, in which students will not have to go through the traditional admission application process. Eanes appreciates the innovative approach and hopes it is successful, but understands like any pilot program, issues may arise. “It is a dynamic, bold and good step in the right direction,” she says. “You have to try something to get any outcome.”

Eanes is interested in participating in thought projects that examine actual experiences. These include looking at enrollment patterns, the impact of the pandemic on public higher education and the national conversations about the value of higher education. Taking a hard look yields conversation and research that then become the foundation for the future of public higher education.

“To be able to examine the context of the academy after we have been through some of these world events that we have had recently, I am intrigued to see what people find out,” says Eanes, a widely published scholar in the field of social work.

Among the key things Eanes did while at York was embark on a “listening tour” of the college community and external stakeholders. She did something similar with “100 days of listening” at Cal State LA. In terms of connecting with the local community, she recently joined the Board of Governors of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce as well as making a point to meet local government officials.

“I have spent a lot of time developing the preferred infrastructure for conversation and people having space together,” Eanes says. “I feel you should always take a close look at how people are getting together on campus, where I’m able to be in conversation and who else can be there.”

When she arrived at Cal State LA, quite a few people had interim positions, so there are national searches for the cabinet, including four vice presidents.

“I am looking for leaders who are dynamic and courageous and know how to embrace collaboration and communication,” says Eanes. “We are at an interesting point in public higher ed and in the state of California, and I really want thought leaders, energetic people who want to be part of a team that can work together and take good care of the campus as we work to increase our retention and graduation rates.”

Developing global experiences for students and having them participate in high impact practices are part of her plans. Also, part of retention is having a measured and focused commitment to basic needs and mental health and wellness. Eanes will also be addressing Cal State LA’s facilities as there are matters to address on campus, and a master plan will be developed. The California State University system is going through a strategic plan process, in which Cal State LA will participate commencing in 2025.

“First and foremost, I would like to increase visibility, impact and commitment to the local community in ways that are connected to increasing enrollment, graduation and retention,” Eanes says. “We also have to continue to foster healthy discourse that speaks to our free expression, safety and access for all. We are going to need a strategic enrollment management plan and we are always looking for ways to stay fiscally healthy.”

