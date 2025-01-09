Title: Assistant Dean for Student Vitality & Career Development and Director of Student Affairs

Tenured: No

Age: 38

Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing University of Virginia; MBA in Business Administration, Averett University; Ph.D in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, Virginia Tech

Career Mentors: Dr. Karen Eley Sanders, Dr. Aubrey Knight, Dr. Azziza Bankole, Dr. Shelvy Campbell-Monroe, and Carol Lynn Maxwell-Thompson, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Words of Wisdom for new faculty: “Challenges alone don’t define you, but rather it is how you respond to challenges that make the difference.”



From the age of five, Dr. Angelica Witcher Walker knew she wanted to be a nurse. Watching the compassionate care that the nurses provided for her father during his three-month hospital stay following a car accident, inspired her to pursue a career dedicated to helping others, a dream that would shape her life and career in healthcare.

After working as a nurse at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Witcher Walker decided to continue her education by applying for a student affairs position at the medical school after her family life took a new course.

“While I was working as a nurse, I had a newborn son, and my husband got deployed to Iraq, and there weren't any nighttime daycares, so I had to change jobs quickly,” she says. “I transitioned to a daytime nursing position and didn't care for it that much. So, the medical school had an opening, and I applied for the position and got accepted.”

While working at the medical school, Witcher Walker developed a deep passion for enhancing the student experience, recognizing the critical role support systems play in shaping academic and personal success. Her work in student affairs allowed her to address the unique challenges faced by students, particularly those navigating barriers to education. This work inspired her to pursue a Ph.D. in educational leadership, enabling her to deepen her impact by developing innovative strategies to improve access, equity, and success in higher education.

“I was a first-generation college student, neither of my parents went to college,” she says. “So I navigated accessing college and all of that on my own, and I felt like now it's my turn. It's my turn to give back to those students that actually have to address barriers. I know there are students out there that could definitely succeed, they just need the resources.”

Witcher Walker's doctoral dissertation focused on improving college access for historically underrepresented populations, a reflection of her commitment to reducing educational barriers. Her research explores strategies to create opportunities for students from marginalized communities, addressing systemic challenges that hinder access to higher education.

When asked how her research influenced the pathway programs and access initiatives that she has developed in her career, she says it's all about the student relationships she developed.

Witcher Walker’s dedication to advancing diversity and equity in medical education led her to become the leader of what is now called the Diversity Education Thread. Previously, she organized a series at the medical school addressing critical topics such as microaggressions, LGBTQ+ health, implicit bias, and the historical experiences of BIPOC communities.

Recognizing the limitations of having these subjects as a standalone curriculum, Witcher Walker spearheaded efforts to integrate them directly into the core medical education framework. As the thread leader, she collaborates with course directors to weave content into daily lessons, ensuring future healthcare professionals are equipped with the knowledge and sensitivity to address health equity in their practices.

“It is my hope that this work will produce physician thought leaders that will honestly think about the health care disparities in an intentional way and reduce the social determinants of health,” Witcher Walker says.

Dr. Azziza Bankole, associate dean for inclusive excellence at Virginia Tech’s Carilion School of Medicine says it’s Witcher Walker’s critical thinking and empathy that make her such an important asset to the school and its students.

“Improving access and reducing barriers to education has long been a passion for her,” says Bankole. As an assistant professor in the department, her work and scholarly activity ensures that our students, faculty, and staff learn and work in an environment where knowledge is

seen as inclusive.”

Witcher Walker says she has gained a deeper appreciation for the importance of research, particularly in examining outcomes rather than just developing them. Reflecting on her teaching experiences, she now aims to focus her research on addressing key issues in medical education and evaluating the impact of her work on students and the broader medical school environment.

“This journey has been transformational, because I've literally gone from being a nurse to going into business, then transitioning into becoming an assistant professor once I got my Ph.D,” says the proud wife and mother of three boys. “I am proud to know that my work is not in vain, and that I am making an impact and sense of positivity to this profession. I believe as we educate more medical students to become a physician scientist that focuses on healthcare inequities and the more that we teach them, there will be positive changes in the future.”







