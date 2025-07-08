Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

UW-Madison's Black Males in Engineering Video Series Wins Prestigious Telly Award

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Jul 8, 2025

Dr. Brian BurtDr. Brian BurtA groundbreaking video series designed to support Black boys and men in STEM education has earned national recognition, highlighting the University of Wisconsin-Madison's commitment to diversity and inclusion in engineering fields.

The Black Males in Engineering (BME) video series, led by UW-Madison School of Education faculty member Dr. Brian Burt, recently received a Silver Telly Award in the Campaign – Education & Training category. The honor recognizes non-broadcast video campaigns created for general educational purposes and underscores the series' impact on addressing critical gaps in STEM education support.

The BME project represents a comprehensive approach to supporting Black males in STEM, offering research-backed methods that span from primary school through doctoral studies. At its core, the initiative transforms complex academic research into practical, accessible resources that can be used by parents, K-12 teachers, and college advisors.

"The BME video series is an example of dreaming big, to convert complex research ideas into accessible videos, interactive handouts, and a user-friendly website," said Burt, a professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis and director of Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory (Wei LAB) in the Wisconsin Center for Education Research. "I'm glad that the BME initiative has been recognized for its global reach and lasting impact on Black boys and men in STEM."

The project's robust online platform features not only the award-winning video series but also interactive handouts with guided questions tailored to different audiences who play crucial roles in supporting Black males' STEM journeys.

The video series was produced through a partnership with Source TEN, a Milwaukee-based video production company that submitted the series for Telly Award consideration. This collaboration brought together academic research expertise with professional video production skills to create compelling, impactful content.

"Winning a Telly Award is a meaningful honor for us at Source TEN. It's a recognition of the creativity, craft, and care we pour into every story we tell," said Sandra Dempsey, Source Ten's executive producer and CEO.

What distinguished this project was its foundation in rigorous research combined with deeply personal storytelling. According to Dempsey, the series drew from "the largest collection of qualitative data and research on Black males in engineering graduate programs" while incorporating personal narratives that illuminate how engineering identities are formed and sustained.

"It wasn't just about representation; it was about reflection, resilience, and redefining what it means to belong in STEM spaces," Dempsey noted. "We were honored to creatively develop and produce these stories to be brought to the screen, contributing a broader conversation around equity, identity and inclusion in engineering education and beyond."

The recognition comes at a time when higher education institutions are increasingly focused on improving diversity and retention in STEM fields. The BME project addresses well-documented challenges that Black males face in engineering and other STEM disciplines, from underrepresentation in programs to barriers that can impact persistence and success.

By creating resources that are both research-based and practically applicable, the BME project bridges the gap between academic knowledge and real-world implementation. The video series and accompanying materials provide stakeholders across the educational spectrum with tools to better support Black males in their STEM journeys.

The Telly Awards have been honoring excellence in video and television across all screens since 1979. Originally focused on local, regional and cable television commercials, the awards have evolved to encompass the digital age, now celebrating branded content, documentary, social media, immersive experiences and more. The awards recognize the best work in the video medium during an exciting new era of moving images both online and offline.

 

Suggested for You
Dr. Farah Jasmine Griffin
Faculty & Staff
Columbia Appoints Dr. Farah Jasmine Griffin as University Professor
Graduation Picture
Faculty & Staff
Report: Faculty Salaries Show Modest Gains but Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
12212018 Chancellor Kim Wilcox 31
Faculty & Staff
UC Riverside Chancellor Dr. Kim Wilcox Champions Diversity in Leadership During 12 Year Tenure
Bumphus2
Faculty & Staff
A Legacy of Leadership
Related Stories
Dr. Farah Jasmine Griffin
Faculty & Staff
Columbia Appoints Dr. Farah Jasmine Griffin as University Professor
Graduation Picture
Faculty & Staff
Report: Faculty Salaries Show Modest Gains but Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
12212018 Chancellor Kim Wilcox 31
Faculty & Staff
UC Riverside Chancellor Dr. Kim Wilcox Champions Diversity in Leadership During 12 Year Tenure
Bumphus2
Faculty & Staff
A Legacy of Leadership
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Acquisitions Librarian
The Ohio State University
Professor
Washington University in St Louis
President
Community College of Philadelphia
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
President
The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Institute of Health Professions (IHP)
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers