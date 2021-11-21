Kentucky Governor Commits to Funding to Help Military Students

Walter Hudson
Nov 21, 2021

Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear is rallying for more funding aimed at helping military students be successful in college, according to his office.

The Democratic governor's upcoming budget proposal will include $600,000 for University of Louisville’s Center for Military Connected Students Gov. Andy BeshearGov. Andy Beshear

The proposed center's space would be carved out of an existing campus property and would include a common area, study spaces, a kitchen, and storage lockers, according to the news release.

“As an education-first governor, I am committed to ensuring that our students receive the support they need to help them be academically successful,” Beshear said. “This center is an investment in the future of UofL’s military-connected students, many of whom are serving or have served to protect our commonwealth and our country.”

It would be for active-duty military, national guard members, veterans, and military dependents.

UofL has the largest population of students who receive military-related tuition assistance among the Atlantic Coast Conference universities, with more than 1,700 military-connected students enrolled

UK and Eastern Kentucky University have similar facilities to serve their military-connected students.

Related Stories
Non Binary 600x600
Leadership & Policy
Study: How NYC Legislation Addresses Gender Equity
Dr. Michael L. Lomax
HBCUs
UNCF Report Reveals Social Mobility Made More Possible at HBCUs
Yale Nus College Inauguration (2)
International
What Lies Ahead for U.S.-Asia Higher Education Partnerships?
Whitehouse 800x450
Leadership & Policy
HBCU Community Awaits Next Executive Director of White House Initiative on HBCUs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Supporting Diverse Professionals in Higher Education with Chris Moody - Executive Director, American College Personnel Association (ACPA)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More