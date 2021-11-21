Kentucky Governor Commits to Funding to Help Military Students

Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear is rallying for more funding aimed at helping military students be successful in college, according to his office.

The Democratic governor's upcoming budget proposal will include $600,000 for University of Louisville’s Center for Military Connected Students

The proposed center's space would be carved out of an existing campus property and would include a common area, study spaces, a kitchen, and storage lockers, according to the news release.

“As an education-first governor, I am committed to ensuring that our students receive the support they need to help them be academically successful,” Beshear said. “This center is an investment in the future of UofL’s military-connected students, many of whom are serving or have served to protect our commonwealth and our country.”

It would be for active-duty military, national guard members, veterans, and military dependents.

UofL has the largest population of students who receive military-related tuition assistance among the Atlantic Coast Conference universities, with more than 1,700 military-connected students enrolled

UK and Eastern Kentucky University have similar facilities to serve their military-connected students.