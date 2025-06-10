Politics Drive College Choices for Nearly One-Third of Gen Z Students, New Survey Finds

Political considerations are playing an unprecedented role in college selection, with nearly one-third of prospective students removing schools from consideration for political reasons, according to a new study released Tuesday by education research firm EAB.

The report, "Recruiting the Anxious Generation," surveyed nearly 40,000 American teenagers across three national studies and found that 29% of students had eliminated at least one college from their consideration set due to political factors. Sixteen percent specifically removed schools because of the political environment in the state where the college was located.

"Gen Z students aren't just evaluating academic offerings and campus amenities," said Pam Royall, EAB's Head of Research for Enrollment Services. "Whether they lean left or right politically, feeling welcomed and supported is central to the college experience they want."

The survey data revealed that more students dropped schools for being "too conservative" than "too liberal," with higher-income students more likely than their peers to remove colleges across all political categories.

The findings come as student definitions of campus safety have evolved beyond traditional physical security concerns. Sixty percent of students now define a "safe" campus as one that includes "freedom to express my thoughts and values without harassment"—an increase of more than 8 percentage points from 2024 data, likely reflecting campus protests related to Palestine in 2023 and 2024.

Mental health support has also become central to students' safety perceptions, with 67% of first-year college students saying mental health and wellness support is critical to feeling safe on campus.

The research reveals a generation shaped by what social psychologist Jonathan Haidt termed "The Anxious Generation" in his 2024 book—students who have undergone a fundamental shift in development due to constant digital connectivity and limited real-world interaction.

Mental health challenges are impacting college enrollment decisions significantly. Among the 11% of surveyed students not currently enrolled in college, 21% cited mental health reasons for opting out, trailing only cost concerns and wanting to take time off.

The survey found 94% of students reported feeling nervous, anxious, lonely, or isolated, with 45% saying these feelings have moderate to extreme impacts on their college search process.

Despite their digital nativity, students still prefer traditional communication methods for college outreach. Email remains the top channel for receiving information from colleges, with 88% of students checking email at least daily. In-person events ranked highest for both trust and helpfulness in the college search process.

However, the always-online behavior presents challenges for recruitment. Students receive an average of 11 push notifications per waking hour, and 45% of teens report being online "almost constantly," according to referenced research.

Social media plays a dual role in college search, serving as both a research tool and major distraction. Eighty percent of students have searched for colleges on social media platforms, with Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok being the most popular. However, only 8% of students click on sponsored college content when searching for information online.

The emergence of artificial intelligence is beginning to influence college search patterns. Twenty-six percent of students report using AI chatbots such as ChatGPT to research colleges, though these sources rank among the lowest in terms of student trust.

The research also highlighted significant demographic differences in college search behavior. Students of color are more likely than white students to use social media for college research, and first-generation college students show greater openness to college outreach through social media platforms.

"Previously, conversations about campus safety have centered on physical safety," Royall noted. "Today's students—sometimes called 'The Anxious Generation' by social scientists—have a more holistic definition of safety that also includes emotional well-being and affirmation of their right to express their political opinions without fear of judgment or reprisal."

The study indicates that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts remain important to students, with 53% saying a school's stated commitment to DEI contributes to a safe campus—a view particularly strong among low-income students.

EAB's findings are based on three surveys conducted between late 2024 and early 2025: a communication preferences survey of 19,299 high school students, a first-year experience survey of 11,500 college prospects, and a mental health survey of 7,720 students.

The research suggests colleges must adapt their recruitment strategies to address students' evolving definitions of safety, their values-driven decision-making, and their preference for authentic, personalized communication in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.