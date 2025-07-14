The King's College Announces Permanent Closure After Nearly 90 Years

The King's College, a Christian liberal arts institution in New York City, announced its permanent closure after nearly 90 years of operation, citing its inability to secure a strategic partnership necessary to resume operations by a July 15, 2025 deadline set by the New York State Education Department.

In a statement released to the college community, the Board of Trustees revealed that despite conducting "an expansive effort to identify strategic partners with a mutual vision for excellence in Christian higher education in New York City," they were unable to find the support needed to present a viable plan for reopening.

The college, which had been closed temporarily while seeking partners, will now begin dissolution proceedings under state authority guidance.

"The Board wishes to thank the many generations of students, alumni, faculty, staff, parents, and friends who have formed the rich fabric of the King's community for almost 90 years," the statement read. "Your commitment to truth, faith, and academic excellence has left a lasting legacy, and we trust that God will continue to use this community for the glory of His Kingdom for many years to come."

Founded in the 1930s, The King's College was known for its distinctive Christian perspective on liberal arts education in the heart of Manhattan. The institution emphasized integrating faith with academic rigor across disciplines including politics, philosophy, business, and media.

The closure represents another loss in the landscape of Christian higher education, which has faced mounting financial pressures in recent years. Small private colleges, particularly those with religious affiliations, have struggled with declining enrollment, increased competition, and rising operational costs.

The Board assured alumni that transcript services will continue to be available and noted that the Alumni Association, as a separately established organization, will remain active. Officials indicated they plan to explore ways to honor the college's legacy moving forward.

The college's Manhattan location, which provided students with unique internship and career opportunities in media, finance, and politics, had been one of its distinguishing features. The institution's closure leaves a gap in Christian higher education options in the New York metropolitan area.