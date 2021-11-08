Dr. John Silvanus Wilson Jr. to Become Executive Director of AASCU's Millennium Leadership Initiative

Jessica Ruf
Nov 8, 2021

The American Association of State Colleges and Universities' Millennium Leadership Initiative, which provides professional development to underrepresented students "in the highest ranks of" postsecondary education, has found a new executive director in Dr. John Silvanus Wilson Jr.

Dr. John Silvanus Wilson Jr.Dr. John Silvanus Wilson Jr.Most recently a visiting scholar at Harvard Business School, Wilson has spent the past 35 years in academia, serving as senior advisor and strategist to the president of Harvard University; president-in-residence for Harvard’s School of Education; president of his alma mater Morehouse College; and in various administrative roles at The George Washington University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Wilson also served as the executive director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) under former President Barack Obama from 2009-2013 and is currently writing a book on the future of higher education with an emphasis on HBCUs.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Wilson has joined AASCU,” said AASCU President Dr. Mildred García. “His broad experience in higher education administration, as well as his expertise advocating on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), makes him an excellent fit for this role.” 

Wilson holds an M.T.S. from Harvard Divinity School as well as Ed.M. and Ed.D. degrees from Harvard Graduate School of Education.


Related Stories
Michelle Wu, Boston City Council Member (1)
News Roundup
Michelle Wu Becomes First Woman and Person of Color Elected Boston Mayor
Us Dept Of Education
News Roundup
Nine Accrediting Agencies Receive Status of Recognition Renewal from Ed. Dept.
Spelman College Grad
News Roundup
UNCF Hosts November Summit to Increase African Americans in Asset Management
Dr. Bryant T. Marks
Latest News
Morehouse and Google Create New Virtual Reality Program to Train Police
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Morris Endowed Professor of Journalism
Texas Tech University
Vice President of Finance and Operations
Lane Community College
Urban & Environmental Health, Professor/Associate
Rutgers, Bloustein Sch, of Planning/Public Policy
Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Student
University of Evansville
Business Administration Accounting Instructor
University of South Carolina Beaufort
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Jackson State University's president, Thomas K. Hudson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More