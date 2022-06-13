Education Department Gives $1.5 Million to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Following Mass Shooting

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 13, 2022

The U.S. Department of Education has given a $1.5 million School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) grant to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD), following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.Robb Elementary School

Project SERV funds are authorized under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and may be used for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for the district’s students, teachers, staff, and families, and that address needs of those directly affected by the shooting, such as mental health services and overtime pay.

“No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone. While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones; and it is our turn to support them,” said Education Secretary Dr. Miguel A. Cardona. “In the hours and days since that tragic day, we have committed to providing the Uvalde community with every available resource they may require from the Department. Today’s release of these emergency funds is an initial step that will be followed by technical assistance and on-the-ground supports in the months and years to come.” 

ED pledged to support recovery efforts in the district and community with technical assistance, including direct access to ED personnel and partners who have helped other communities deal with acts of school violence.

