Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona Calls on Congress to Offer Citizenship Path to Dreamers

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 15, 2022

As the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy reaches a decade, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona is calling on Congress to offer a path to citizenship for Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. at a young age who are protected from deportation. These individuals must meet certain requirements to qualify from the program.Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel CardonaSecretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona

"A decade ago, the Obama-Biden administration worked alongside Dreamers and immigration experts to establish DACA. Since then, DACA has provided hundreds of thousands of people who grew up in the United States, living American lives and dreaming American dreams, with protection from deportation, access to work permits and education, and hope for a brighter future,” Cardona said. “Over the last ten years, Dreamers have thrived in our schools, contributed to our communities, and built successful careers in education, health care, the military and so much more.”

DACA – controversial to this day – was established by the Obama administration on June 15, 2012.

“Yet congressional inaction has left a cloud of uncertainty and fear over Dreamers, their families, and thousands of undocumented youth throughout our nation,” Cardona continued. “Today, I join President Biden in calling on Congress to take long overdue action, and pass bipartisan legislation that offers a path to citizenship for people who belong in this country, love this country, and call this country home.”

According to the National Immigration Law Center, a Texas federal court – on July 16, 2021 – found that the 2012 DACA program was unlawful, thereby blocking new applicants. The federal government has since appealed this decision to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals – oral argument is scheduled for July 6, 2022 in New Orleans.

Related Stories
Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) member states
Leadership & Policy
SREB Reports Reveal Two-Year College Enrollment Drops in South
Robb Elementary School
Leadership & Policy
Education Department Gives $1.5 Million to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Following Mass Shooting
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Leadership & Policy
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Signs Legislation Meant to Improve Access and Support in Higher Ed
Pexels Kampus Production 5940721
Leadership & Policy
What’s Next for Federal Oversight of Online Program Managers?
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Learning & Development Coordinator
University of Maryland Libraries
System Specialist
Lebanon Valley College
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Director of Admissions
Franklin College
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Umkc Logo 450
University of Missouri - Kansas City
Gilman Diverse Issues Ad May 2022 Quarter
Missouri University of Science & Tech
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More