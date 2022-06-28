West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Elected SREB Chair

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 28, 2022

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been elected chair of the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB).Gov. Jim JusticeGov. Jim Justice

“I am incredibly proud to take on the role of chair of the Southern Regional Education Board,” said Justice. “Since my first day as Governor of West Virginia, I’ve always said that we need to make education the centerpiece of everything we do, because our children are our future.”

Justice and his wife Cathy, led an expansion of the Communities in Schools program across West Virginia. And this spring, they launched a therapy dog pilot program in several schools to support students in areas disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations.

“Kids nowadays face all kinds of challenges in their lives. In West Virginia, and throughout our region, there are many wonderful programs providing wraparound services to help our kids be the very best students they can be,” Justice said. “As chair, I hope to help support the growth of these valuable initiatives into more classrooms across SREB’s 16-state region so that our children – our future – can reach their full potential.”.          

