Education Department Proposes Rules to Protect Veterans

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 26, 2022

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has released proposed regulations to better protect veterans and service members from being aggressively targeted by private for-profit colleges, strengthen oversight for schools, and clarify access to education for incarcerated people.Secretary of Education Miguel CardonaSecretary of Education Miguel Cardona

One of the changes would make it so that for-profit schools must get at least 10% of revenue from sources other than any federal education assistance, not just aid awarded by ED. Prior to this, for-profit schools could count federal aid for veterans and service members to meet that 10%, leading some schools to aggressively target these populations.

Another rule would clarify the definition of a nonprofit institution to prevent improper financial benefits to a former owner or other affiliate of a college. And schools changing ownership would be required to notify both ED and students at least 90 days prior.

Lastly, the rules would implement fair assessment of institutions’ eligibility to offer prison education programs and clarify requirements for such programs.

The proposed rules will be officially published in the Federal Register soon, after which the public can comment for 30 days through regulations.gov.

ED expects to finalize these rules this year so they take effect no later than Jul. 1, 2023.

 

 

Read Next
8eaadf1c 9972 4059 Ba5c 70b90f27006f 1 a4eed3c4b3593a15231a885f3a6ada8c
Leadership & Policy
When Prior Presidents Stick Around Campus
July 26, 2022
Related Stories
8eaadf1c 9972 4059 Ba5c 70b90f27006f 1 a4eed3c4b3593a15231a885f3a6ada8c
Leadership & Policy
When Prior Presidents Stick Around Campus
Education Finance 99045314 1x
Leadership & Policy
Education Writers Association Conference Tackles Student Debt
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Leadership & Policy
Veterans Now Allowed to Teach With No Degree, Just Temporary Certification, in Florida
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Leadership & Policy
Illinois Governor Lifts COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for College Students and Employees
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Coordinator of Victim Advocacy and Support Service
Southern Connecticut State University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Why are Data Skills Important?
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs