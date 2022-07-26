Education Department Proposes Rules to Protect Veterans

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has released proposed regulations to better protect veterans and service members from being aggressively targeted by private for-profit colleges, strengthen oversight for schools, and clarify access to education for incarcerated people.

One of the changes would make it so that for-profit schools must get at least 10% of revenue from sources other than any federal education assistance, not just aid awarded by ED. Prior to this, for-profit schools could count federal aid for veterans and service members to meet that 10%, leading some schools to aggressively target these populations.

Another rule would clarify the definition of a nonprofit institution to prevent improper financial benefits to a former owner or other affiliate of a college. And schools changing ownership would be required to notify both ED and students at least 90 days prior.

Lastly, the rules would implement fair assessment of institutions’ eligibility to offer prison education programs and clarify requirements for such programs.

The proposed rules will be officially published in the Federal Register soon, after which the public can comment for 30 days through regulations.gov.

ED expects to finalize these rules this year so they take effect no later than Jul. 1, 2023.