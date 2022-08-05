Dr. Nasser Paydar Confirmed as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 5, 2022

Dr. Nasser Paydar has been confirmed as assistant secretary for postsecondary education.Dr. Nasser PaydarDr. Nasser Paydar

Paydar is chancellor emeritus of Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and executive vice president of Indiana University.

“It is with great excitement that I congratulate Dr. Nasser Paydar on his confirmation as assistant secretary for postsecondary education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona said in a statement about Paydar’s confirmation. “Dr. Paydar brings to the U.S. Department of Education more than three-and-a-half decades of experience as a university leader and educator, during which time he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating accessible pathways to college and careers for students of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. I look forward to welcoming him aboard, and most importantly, working together to advance the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and affordable higher education system than ever before.”

Over the years, Paydar has held various roles at IUPUI, including assistant professor of mechanical engineering, chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, associate dean for graduate programs, associate dean for academic programs, executive associate dean, executive vice chancellor, and chief academic officer.

Paydar also served as vice chancellor and dean of Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus and chancellor of Indiana University East.

Paydar holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in mechanical engineering from Syracuse University.

