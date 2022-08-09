Education Department to Host College Success and Equity Summit Aug. 11

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) will host the Raise the B.A.R. (Bold + Action + Results) in College Excellence and Equity Summit on Aug. 11, a one-day event,

Education Secretary Dr. Miguel A. Cardona will announce his vision for the future of higher ed and ED’s actions to support college completion. The Summit will focus on supporting institutions of higher ed dealing with students who stopped out temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Cardona will be Dr. Kim Hunter-Reed of the Louisiana Board of Regents in a conversation that will be livestreamed. Other attendees include Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council Carmel Martin; Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten; Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal, and Deputy Under Secretary for Equitable Recovery Dr. Michelle Asha Cooper.

More than 40 higher ed institutions and leaders will attend.