NSF Awards 48 Grants to HSIs This Year, Approximately $27 Million in Total

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 6, 2022

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded 48 grants to Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) this year, approximately $27 million in total.National Science Foundation (nsf

The awards were given through the NSF’s Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, which aims to improve undergraduate science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education; increase recruitment, retention, and graduation rates of students pursuing STEM associate or bachelor's degrees; increase participation of those historically underrepresented in STEM; and reinforce pathways to continued STEM education and integration into the STEM workforce.

The program has three tracks for the projects it funds, each with different award amounts. The Planning or Pilot Projects track funds projects up to $500,000 for up to 2 years; the Implementation and Evaluation Projects track up to $1 million for up to 3-5 years; and the Institutional Transformation Projects track up to $3 million for up to 5 years.

The program also helps fund conferences about critical challenges in STEM education and bolstering STEM participation.

 

