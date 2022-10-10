Sen. Ben Sasse is Sole Finalist for Presidency at University of Florida

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 10, 2022

U.S. Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, is the only finalist to be the school’s next president, The Tampa Bay Times reported.Sen. Ben SasseSen. Ben Sasse

Sasse, 50, will appeared at three forums on campus earlier this week. 

“Along the way, I came to see the University of Florida as the most interesting university in the country,” Sasse said. “It’s the most important institution in the state with the most dynamic economy in the union.”

Sasse was previously president of Midland University. He holds five academic degrees, including two master’s degrees and a doctoral degree from Yale University and a bachelor’s from Harvard University.

Sasse will return to Gainesville Nov. 1 to be interviewed by UF’s board of trustees.

 

