U.S. Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, is the only finalist to be the school’s next president , The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Sasse, 50, will appeared at three forums on campus earlier this week.

“Along the way, I came to see the University of Florida as the most interesting university in the country,” Sasse said. “It’s the most important institution in the state with the most dynamic economy in the union.”

Sasse was previously president of Midland University. He holds five academic degrees, including two master’s degrees and a doctoral degree from Yale University and a bachelor’s from Harvard University.

Sasse will return to Gainesville Nov. 1 to be interviewed by UF’s board of trustees.