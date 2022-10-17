Dr. Courtney Howard Appointed CDO and VP for DEI at the College of Charleston

Dr. Courtney Howard has been appointed chief diversity officer (CDO) and vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the College of Charleston.

Howard will also oversee the liberal arts school’s Office of Institutional Diversity (OID).

Previously at the school, Howard has been associate dean of the School of Education, director of the Center for Partnerships to Improve Education, and interim dean for the School of Education, Health, and Human Performance.

Outside of Charleston, she has been interim dean and professor of Education at Claflin University.

Howard will begin transitioning into her new role this month, splitting time between the School of Education and OID.

Howard holds a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction (science education) from the University of Florida (UF); an M.Ed in curriculum and instruction (secondary science education) from UF; and a B.S in biology from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.