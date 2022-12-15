HACU and FBI Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Increase Collaboration and Promote FBI Careers

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 15, 2022

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) and the FBI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), agreeing to encourage more collaboration.Dr. Antonio R. FloresDr. Antonio R. Flores

Per the agreement, the FBI will inform HACU about FBI internships, programs, and hiring opportunities open to college students and recent graduates.

“HACU is pleased to enter into this agreement to help provide career opportunities within the FBI to students from Hispanic-Serving Institutions,” said HACU President and CEO Dr. Antonio R. Flores. “It’s vital that we build a strong talent pool to fill critical roles within the federal government and that reflect the future workforce of this nation.”

Meanwhile, HACU will promote information about the FBI’s mission and careers and invite the organization to events such as public policy forums, lectures, presentations, and conferences. The FBI will also participate in job fairs with HACU.

“I am honored to sign this agreement on behalf of the FBI and to acknowledge the vital work of the HACU on behalf of Hispanic students,” said Cathy L. Milhoan, assistant director of the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs. “We are striving to be more representative of the people we serve, which we can only do through a more diverse workforce. Our employees will be enriched through exposure to the broad cultural spectrum these students represent. Hopefully, these students will see the benefits and appeal of joining our dedicated ranks.” 

Related Stories
Campbellsville University
Leadership & Policy
Two Kentucky Schools Merge into the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University
Us Supreme Court Building G15baa900f 1920
Leadership & Policy
Supreme Court Ruling Could Produce Chilling Effect on Equity in Higher Education
Dr. Julian Vasquez Heiling, incoming provost and vice president for academic affairs, Western Michigan University
Leadership & Policy
Presidents and Provosts of Color Serving Together Still Rare at PWIs
Dr. Anne McCall
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Anne McCall Appointed 13th President of the College of Wooster
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Director of Government Relations
Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet the Faculty Resource Network, Key Players
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More