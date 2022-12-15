HACU and FBI Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Increase Collaboration and Promote FBI Careers

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) and the FBI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), agreeing to encourage more collaboration.

Per the agreement, the FBI will inform HACU about FBI internships, programs, and hiring opportunities open to college students and recent graduates.

“HACU is pleased to enter into this agreement to help provide career opportunities within the FBI to students from Hispanic-Serving Institutions,” said HACU President and CEO Dr. Antonio R. Flores. “It’s vital that we build a strong talent pool to fill critical roles within the federal government and that reflect the future workforce of this nation.”

Meanwhile, HACU will promote information about the FBI’s mission and careers and invite the organization to events such as public policy forums, lectures, presentations, and conferences. The FBI will also participate in job fairs with HACU.

“I am honored to sign this agreement on behalf of the FBI and to acknowledge the vital work of the HACU on behalf of Hispanic students,” said Cathy L. Milhoan, assistant director of the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs. “We are striving to be more representative of the people we serve, which we can only do through a more diverse workforce. Our employees will be enriched through exposure to the broad cultural spectrum these students represent. Hopefully, these students will see the benefits and appeal of joining our dedicated ranks.”