Dr. Art Pimentel Appointed President of Folsom Lake College

Dr. Art Pimentel will become president of Folsom Lake College, effective Jan. 9, 2023.

Most recently, Pimentel was president of Woodland Community College. Other positions he has held include Woodland City Council member; mayor of Woodland; Woodland Joint Unified School District board member; and chairman for the Yolo County Transportation District, Yolo-Solano Air Quality District, and the Cleaner Air Partnership of Sacramento.

“I look forward to joining the Folsom Lake College family and working with college staff and faculty to continue the important work of increasing access to higher education by focusing on closing equity gaps and improving student achievement,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel holds a Bachelor of Arts in social sciences and a Master of Arts in educational leadership from California State University, Sacramento and a doctorate. from the University of California, Davis.