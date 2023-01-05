Johnson C. Smith University President Announces June Retirement

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 5, 2023

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) President Clarence Armbrister will retire in June. Armbrister – the 14th president of the historically Black college and university (HBCU) – broke the news in a message to students Jan. 3.Clarence D. “Clay” ArmbristerClarence D. “Clay” Armbrister

“It is a bittersweet moment for me and my family because we love this university and the unparalleled opportunities HBCUs like ours provide for thousands of students across the country each year,” Armbrister wrote in his message. “Nonetheless, my contract is expiring at the end of this school-year and I have decided to take the opportunity, at 66, to start a new chapter in my life, to pursue personal interests and spend time with family.”

He will stay on as senior adviser until early 2024 to help the incoming president, he said.

Armbrister holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from the University of Michigan.


