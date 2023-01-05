DeSantis Administration Requires Florida State Colleges and Universities to Report Spending on DEI and CRT

Florida state colleges and universities must report spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and projects and initiatives related to critical race theory (CRT), per orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, the National Review reported.

In a Dec. 28 memo, Chris Spencer, director of the office of policy and budget in the DeSantis administration, asked the Department of Education and the state university system to disclose staff, programs, and campus activities related to such topics. Institutions must submit a project description, relevant positions, and funding spent – including how much of it is from the state.

The deadline is Jan. 13.

“Governor DeSantis has prioritized a cost-effective higher education system that delivers high quality service to Floridians to best prepare them for employment,” according to the memo. “State law requires dutiful attention to curriculum content at our higher education systems.”