DeSantis Administration Requires Florida State Colleges and Universities to Report Spending on DEI and CRT

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 5, 2023

Florida state colleges and universities must report spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and projects and initiatives related to critical race theory (CRT), per orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, the National Review reported.Gov. Ron DeSantisGov. Ron DeSantis

In a Dec. 28 memo, Chris Spencer, director of the office of policy and budget in the DeSantis administration, asked the Department of Education and the state university system to disclose staff, programs, and campus activities related to such topics. Institutions must submit a project description, relevant positions, and funding spent – including how much of it is from the state.

The deadline is Jan. 13.

“Governor DeSantis has prioritized a cost-effective higher education system that delivers high quality service to Floridians to best prepare them for employment,” according to the memo. “State law requires dutiful attention to curriculum content at our higher education systems.”

Read Next
Clarence D. “Clay” Armbrister
Leadership & Policy
Johnson C. Smith University President Announces June Retirement
January 5, 2023
Related Stories
Clarence D. “Clay” Armbrister
Leadership & Policy
Johnson C. Smith University President Announces June Retirement
Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Departments of Education and Justice File Legal Brief with SCOTUS in Support of Student Debt Relief Program
Us Capitol West Side
Leadership & Policy
New Congress Augurs Investigations, Little Legislation
Molly Corbett Broad
Leadership & Policy
Former UNC System President Molly Corbett Broad Dies at Age 81
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
BEST OF IN THE MARGINS 2022
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More