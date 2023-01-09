Dr. Ritu Raju Appointed President of Gateway Technical College

Dr. Ritu Raju has been named president of Gateway Technical College.

Raju was previously vice president of academic affairs at Tarrant County College‘s northeast campus in Texas.

“I’m excited and honored to begin serving as the president of Gateway Technical College,” Raju said. “The college has strong local support and a reputation for its groundbreaking programs, dedication to student success and strong partnerships with industry and community.”

Raju holds a doctorate in technical communication and rhetoric from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in English from Sam Houston State University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston-Downtown.

“I hope to build on that success and continue to keep Gateway in the forefront as a leader in education and workforce training and to provide a lifelong resource for students, graduates and the community,” Raju said.