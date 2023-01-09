Dr. Ritu Raju Appointed President of Gateway Technical College

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 9, 2023

Dr. Ritu Raju has been named president of Gateway Technical CollegeDr. Ritu RajuDr. Ritu Raju

Raju was previously vice president of academic affairs at Tarrant County College‘s northeast campus in Texas.

“I’m excited and honored to begin serving as the president of Gateway Technical College,” Raju said. “The college has strong local support and a reputation for its groundbreaking programs, dedication to student success and strong partnerships with industry and community.”

Raju holds a doctorate in technical communication and rhetoric from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in English from Sam Houston State University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston-Downtown.

“I hope to build on that success and continue to keep Gateway in the forefront as a leader in education and workforce training and to provide a lifelong resource for students, graduates and the community,” Raju said.

 

 

Read Next
New College Of Florida
Leadership & Policy
DeSantis Appoints Six New Board Members to New College of Florida, Begins Conservative Turn for School
January 9, 2023
Related Stories
New College Of Florida
Leadership & Policy
DeSantis Appoints Six New Board Members to New College of Florida, Begins Conservative Turn for School
Dr. Fredrick Nafukho
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Fredrick Muyia Nafukho Appointed Vice Provost for University of Washington Office of Academic Personnel
Clarence D. “Clay” Armbrister
Leadership & Policy
Johnson C. Smith University President Announces June Retirement
Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Departments of Education and Justice File Legal Brief with SCOTUS in Support of Student Debt Relief Program
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
University of Connecticut
Coordinator, Student Activities
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
VISITING CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR in Travel and Tourism Technology
New York University
Faculty Specialist I or II: Professional Specialist, tenure-track
Western Michigan University
CHAIR AND CLINICAL FACULTY, INTEGRATED MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS
New York University
Tennessee Tech University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
BEST OF IN THE MARGINS 2022
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More