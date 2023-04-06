Dr. Wayne P. Webster Appointed President of Albion College

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 6, 2023

Dr. Wayne P. Webster will become president of Albion College, effective Jul. 1.Dr. Wayne P. WebsterDr. Wayne P. Webster

Webster is currently interim president at The College of Wooster.

"We are delighted to welcome Wayne as the 18th president of Albion College," Albion Board Chair Joanne Miller said. “He has demonstrated he can look across the college as an organic whole and develop the strategy needed to help us meet our educational goals."

Previously, Webster served as vice president for advancement at The College of Wooster; vice president at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC); and vice president for advancement at Ripon College.

Webster holds an Ed.D. from The George Washington University; a B.A. in public administration and political science and an M.A. in management from Doane University; and a certificate in Fundraising Management from The Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University. 

