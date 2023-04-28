Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington Announces Resignation

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 28, 2023

Savannah State University President Dr. Kimberly Ballard-Washington will step down from  her role at the end of the fiscal year, after four years at SSU’s helm, Savannah Morning News reported.Kimberly Ballard-WashingtonKimberly Ballard-Washington

In an Apr. 27 email sent to SSU faculty, Ballard-Washington cited personal issues that have prevented her from meeting her presidential goals as the reason why she is stepping down.

"It has been my goal to ensure we are preparing well-rounded citizens to send into the world, while also creating a good work-life balance for our employees. Recently, I have found it more challenging to reach the goals due to personal issues I have been experiencing," her email read in part.

Dr. Cynthia Robinson Alexander was appointed interim president of SSU, effective Jul. 1.

“Although I am leaving the presidency, I will not be leaving the work,” Ballard-Washington wrote. “I will seek every opportunity to support our students.  I will continue to advocate for the needs of our University. I am optimistic for the future of SSU.  I know the work we have done with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Ed Advancement, the National Institute for Student Success, as well as the contributions made by our many donors, will result in increased enrollment in the coming academic years.”

