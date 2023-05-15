Dr. Lorenzo Lamar Esters Appointed President of The Indianapolis Foundation

Dr. Lorenzo L. Esters has been appointed president of The Indianapolis Foundation.

Esters was most recently the chancellor for the Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis service area. Previously, he was vice president for advancement and member engagement for the Association of American Colleges and Universities; executive director of higher education partnerships for the Educational Testing Service (ETS); and vice president for philanthropy with Strada Education Network.

“With excitement and anticipation, I look forward to joining The Indianapolis Foundation,” Esters said. “The Indianapolis Foundation’s history as one of the first community foundations in the United States and one of the oldest in the world and its multi-generational commitment to advancing racial equity and creating equitable opportunity was inspiring to me.”

Esters is a board member for Fifth Third Bank, Visit Indy, and the Executive Committee of The Indianapolis Chamber, and a member of the Chamber’s Business Equity for Indy Committee.

“Advancing equitable opportunity has been at the center of everything I have done in my career,” Esters said. “I look forward to working with the Board, team, and community to deepen the Foundation’s efforts.”

Esters holds an MA in English language and literature/letters from Jackson State University; an Ed.D. in higher education administration from Morgan State University; and a B.A. in English language and literature/letters from Rust College.