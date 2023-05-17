National Park Service Gives Total $3 Million to HBCUs for Preservation and Restoration Efforts

Arrman Kyaw
May 17, 2023

Three South Carolina historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been awarded a total of $3 million from The National Parks Service (NPS) to support the schools’ on-campus preservation and restoration projects.Benedict College

Benedict College will receive $750,000 to go towards its Morgan Hall Preservation project and $750,000 for rehabilitation of its Antisdel Chapel.

Allen University will receive $750,000 for its Coppin Hall Preservation Project.

South Carolina State University will get $750,000 for the full rehabilitation of Wilkinson Hall Pathway.

These funds are part of NPS’s total award of $9.7 million for 14 projects in 10 states. The money was appropriated by Congress in fiscal year 2022 through NPS' Historic Preservation Fund for use in the fund's HBCU grant program.

“I am pleased to see another round of essential funding coming to South Carolina’s HBCUs,” said Rep. James Clyburn, a proponent of the program. “I applaud the National Park Service for supporting these preservation and rehabilitation projects. This continued support will help future generations remember the legacy of HBCUs.”

 

 

 

